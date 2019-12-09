WAPELLO — Children can have some outdoor winter fun at Louisa County Conservation Board’s Winter Nature Camp at Virginia Grove Recreation Area.

The camp, for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade, will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

Campers will learn about how animals adapt to winter in Iowa as they explore the woods on an off-trail hike. After the adventure, participants will be able to warm up with a campfire and hot cocoa. There also will be games and a snack.

Those wanting to reserve a spot must complete a form and pay $5 per child. Registration is required by noon on Dec. 23.

Langwood Education Center is located at 20406 55th Street, Morning Sun.

For more information or a registration form, contact the conservation board office at (319) 523-8381 or visit www.LouisaCountyConservation.org.

Paper forms and payment can be mailed to: Winter Nature Camp, Louisa County Conservation, 2635 County Road G-56 Suite 101, Wapello, Iowa 52653.