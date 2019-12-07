Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday on Smith Street.

Burlington Police Sgt. Chad Zahn said officers responded to a report of a shots fired call at about 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Smith Street.

"The caller said they heard seven gunshots in rapid succession," Zahn said.

Several casings were recovered from the scene, as were black plastic car parts. Zahn said it is unclear at this time whether a vehicle was the intended target of the shooting.

As of Saturday afternoon, no one had reported to Great River Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound, and no one is believed to have been injured.

Zahn said it is unknown at this time if this shooting is related to other recent shootings in Burlington, but he said he hopes the quiet reprieve from gun violence that had settled over Burlington over the past couple weeks returns.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at (319) 753-6835.