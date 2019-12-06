On November 26, 2019, a Boone County jury found Brandon Pringle, 28 years old of Boone, Iowa, guilty of Domestic Abuse Assault in violation of Iowa Code 708.2A(2)(a).

According to the testimony at trial, on June 20, 2019, at shortly after 9.a.m officers with the Boone Police Department were dispatched to an apartment for a report of a domestic assault situation.

Officers met with the defendant who admitted to an altercation over a phone and to pushing the victim. The officers spoke with the victim who indicated the defendant pushed her and grabbed her in an attempt to get the phone.

Photographs of the victim’s injuries were taken.

At trial, Boone Police Officers testified. The victim did not testify. The defendant took the stand in his own defense and denied any wrongdoing. The jury returned a guilty verdict on November 26, 2019, finding Brandon Pringle guilty of the lesser included offense of Domestic Abuse Assault (without injury).

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for another date. At sentencing, Brandon Pringle faces up to 30 days in jail.

First Assistant Boone County Attorney, Matt Speers, tried the case on behalf of the State of Iowa for the prosecution. Mr. Pringle was defended by a local attorney. The Boone Police Department investigated this matter. The sentencing hearing will be held sometime in the next six weeks.