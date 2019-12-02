Jeannine Bryant will discuss her book, "Easy Rightsizing" at this week's Perk-Up Thursday Coffee in Lincoln.
The coffee will get underway at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Southeast Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 285 S. 68th St. Plc.
Jeannine Bryant will discuss her book, "Easy Rightsizing" at this week's Perk-Up Thursday Coffee in Lincoln.
The coffee will get underway at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Southeast Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 285 S. 68th St. Plc.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.