LOMAX, Ill. — A baby girl was abandoned at a home in Lomax, Illinois, between Thursday and Friday, and the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman responsible.

According to a press release issued Saturday by the DCI, the person of interest is a white woman who was pregnant either in her third trimester, early term or full term, up until Thursday or Friday.

Mindy Carol, a spokesperson for ISP, said the baby is doing well.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 Special Agent Robert Matos at (217) 836-1164 or ISP District 14 Headquarters at (309) 833-2141.

Illinois' Abandoned Newborn Infant Protection Act allows a parent to anonymously relinquish an unharmed newborn up to 30 days old to a staff member at a designated safe haven, including hospitals, emergency medical facilities, fire houses, police stations and county sheriff stations that have staff present. All designated safe havens are required to have a safe haven sign posted in a conspicuous place on the exterior of the building.

For confidential information or help regarding safe havens, call (888) 510-2229 or visit SaveAbandonedBabies.org.