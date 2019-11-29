It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

November 20, 2019

A 56 year old male Dexter resident was arrested in the 20000 block of D Ave., Linden for OWI (drug).

November 21, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 16000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A 26 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for forgery.

A 25 year old female Elkton, MD resident was arrested on warrants for ongoing criminal conduct, forgery, theft and identity theft.

A 26 year old male Altoona resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.

A 45 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at S 62nd St and Wistful Vista Dr., for OWI, improper use of lanes and operation without registration.

November 22, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 26000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 108 mile marker of Interstate 80 when the driver swerved to avoid the deer and hit the cable barrier knocking down 5 posts. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

November 23, 2019

A 24 year old Des Moines resident was arrested in the 23000 block of 141st St., Bouton for driving while license revoked, no valid driver’s license, driving under suspension, failure to maintain minimum speed and improper lane change.

A 26 year old male Earlham resident was arrested in the 36000 block of Utica Trl., Booneville for OWI, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way and open container.

A 36 year old male Clive resident was arrested at 409 Nile Kinnick Dr., S., Adel for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 21 year old female Urbandale resident was arrested in the 30000 block of 340th Trl., Adel for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to use headlamps, no proof of insurance and failure to carry registration card.

A 25 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 19000 block of Old Highway 6. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

November 24, 2019

A 40 year old male Woodward resident was arrested for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 21 year old female Woodward resident was arrested for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 39 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested at the 121 mile marker of Interstate 80 for driving while barred and driving under suspension.

A 41 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested at the 121 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 29 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance.

A 40 year old female Carlisle resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of possession of marijuana.

A 68 year old male Carroll resident was arrested in the 1000 block of Highway 141 for driving while license revoked.

November 25, 2019

A Dallas Center driver was traveling in the 22000 block of T Ave., when his vehicle struck a horse. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.