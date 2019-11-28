For 10 years, tuba and euphonium players young and old have gathered in Ames to bring the joyous melodies of holiday tunes and spirit to the community.

This year will be no different, but after nine years at the First United Methodist Church, the MERRY TUBACHRISTMAS concert will be held at Ames’ City Auditorium at 515 Clark Avenue, Dec. 14, starting at 11 a.m.

“The performance produces such a warm sound and you cannot only hear it, but feel it,” said Mike Golemo, the concert’s director and the director of bands at Iowa State University.

It’s a free and family-friendly event, and everyone is encouraged to come watch, listen and sing with the musicians whose ages range from fifth and sixth grade to over 80, Golemo said. Anyone interested in joining the band needs to pay a $10 registration fee that goes towards the national TUBACHRISTMAS organization in Indiana.

People interested in performing can go to: www.amestubachristmas.com or contact Golemo at mgolemo@mchsi.com.

Over the years the annual event has grown so much in popularity that they added a second show to their routine four years ago, however, with the venue change the format will revert to one show, but this will include more music and allow more spectators to watch the show.

“The people at the church have been terrific to us, but we needed a bigger space,” Golemo said. “We’re thrilled to go to Ames City Auditorium and go back to one show, which will have more music.”

And more music means a bigger opportunity to take in the sounds of the warm, rich, organ-like sounds of the tubas and euphoniums.

Over 40 years ago the tradition of a TUBACHRISTMAS began and it has turned into over 300 separate performances annually nation-wide. Something that makes Ames’ performance rather unique is that musicians dress festively and decorate their instruments with lights, garland and more. It also includes the periodic self-deprecating jokes about tuba players.

“We do singing, we have tuba comedy, awards and just have a fun time,” Golemo said.

Some of the awards given out are to the youngest and oldest members of the band, to the person who traveled the furthest to perform, and also the best instrument decorations.

In the past performers have come from California and Illinois, and have even have traveled from overseas.

Golemo said concert-goers won’t be disappointed.

“Once you experience it you’ll be back every year,” he said. “It really is unique and a lot of fun.”