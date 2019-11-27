When Brett and Rachel Baldwin of Boone wed on Nov. 23, 2011, the pair knew someday they wanted to raise a large family. After having two biological children, the Baldwins became certified in foster care and ended up adopting two young brothers they took in — a journey filled with life’s fair share of ups and downs.

“After we had Henry and he was a baby, Brett wanted to sponsor a baby, but we shelved that idea for later,” Rachel said. “Then when our daughter Lydia was two, I felt more ready to foster.”

They earned both foster and adoption certifications for two children, with Rachel joking she earned a “license to be a parent.”

In June 2017, they received a call asking if they’d be willing to foster a 9-year-old boy (David) from Winterset.

“Brett and I were both there when we got the call, and decided to say yes pretty quickly,” Rachel said. “The next morning, we got another call saying this boy had a 2-year-old brother (Dominic), and would we take him too. We said yes, and that night they moved in. Dominic and Lydia are just a few months apart.”

As the couple got to know the children, they fell in love with the possibility of them becoming a permanent part of the family if reunification with the birth parents was not feasible.

“When we found out they were up for adoption, we knew we wanted to keep them and have them not go back into the system,” Brett said.

The brothers’ adoption was finalized on Aug. 19, 2019.

“It is hard but it is worth every moment. If you ask me now if I would do it all over again, I would do it in a heartbeat,” Brett said.

Keeping Dominic and David in the same home was the main objective.

“It is so incredibly important that siblings are not separated in foster care, and more specifically, for the purpose of adoption,” said Bambi Schrader, recruitment and training coordinator for Four Oaks Family Connections.

Rachel noted that the boys are in contact with members of their biological family, including aunts, grandparents and their two older sisters. Communication with blood relatives is encouraged as long as it does not harm the children’s physical or mental safety.

“They only benefit from gaining more family. They experienced a loss of what they used to have — but they are gaining too,” Rachel added.

Schrader said there are approximately 4,000 children in foster care in Iowa at any given time but there are only about 2,500 foster homes available. While celebrating National Adoption Month in November spotlights this noble cause, Schrader said this time of year also highlights a negative byproduct.

“The majority of those families that adopt will then give up their foster care license because they’re at their capacity,” Schrader said. “It becomes more apparent during this month of the shortage of foster homes.”

While Rachel said being a mother is a multi-faceted calling, there is no prefect way to be a parent.

“You take care of their needs, but it comes down to being there for them and validating their feelings — being a safe place where they can express how they’re feeling,” she said.

Sibling groups, teens and children with behavioral issues are the most in need of finding foster/adoptive homes. For more information, visit iowafosterandadoption.org.