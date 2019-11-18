Art on the Prairie has a new headquarters, as Atelier at 1109 officially opened its doors during the annual festival.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the newest business to open on Second Street on Friday, Nov. 8.

Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti said the ribbon cutting also served as a kickoff for Art on the Prairie, which was held on Nov. 9 and 10.

“We are excited to have so many of you show up. We couldn’t have been happier with the space, it’s like a dream come true,” Mary Rose Nichols said during the ribbon cutting.

She added that Art on the Prairie has outgrown the office in the back of her shop, Mary Rose Collection.

“As we expanded and started bringing more art into my shop, we thought ‘Let’s make it an Art on the Prairie headquarters,’” Nichols said.

Jenny Eklund added in a separate interview that the dream of opening a headquarters for the annual event has been one for a number of years, as the event continued to grow. This year, Art on the Prairie celebrated 10 years.

The new headquarters will serve as a place where artists and musicians can come in.

Nichols added that half of the new space, located at 1109 Second St., will house printmaking and screen printing. The other half will feature fiber and textile art.

Art on the Prairie had a press donated to the organization a few years ago. The Challenge Proof Press, donated from Susan Koch Bridgford, Koch Brothers, has been located in the basement of Betsy Peterson Designs.

The press was recently moved into Atelier at 1109. Christine Her, the executive director of Art Force Iowa, then donated screen printing equipment.

Art on the Prairie T-shirts and bags were printed and given out during the annual event. Eklund said they already have T-shirt orders lined up.

Mel Stockwell, of The Calico Press, had her own printmaking materials on display at Atelier during Art on the Prairie. She also talked about and demonstrated printmaking.

Eklund said workshops and demonstrations will be a big part of Atelier at 1109, as Atelier means workshop or studio in French.

“The big thing is teaching and demonstrating and bringing back lost art and bringing the youth into this also,” she said during the ribbon cutting.

Nichols, Eklund and the rest of the Art on the Prairie board are looking forward to seeing Atelier at 1109 open to the public.

“We are just over-the-moon excited,” Nichols said before the ribbon was cut on the new business.

“It’s everything that we dreamt of 10 years ago. It’s all coming true,” Eklund said.