Folks gathered Saturday at the Burlington Public Library to attend the monthly series "That’s Yesterday’s News" led by Terry Abrisz, who transported attendees back to the Burlington of 1939 and the inception of what now is the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

The series takes a look at specific happenings and events in Burlington’s history, enhanced by articles of the time taken from old editions of The Hawk Eye newspaper. In attendance were several members of the community who either remember the plant being built, or had friends or family members who worked there.

The plant has been around for as long as most can remember, though few probably know the full history. The IAAP, originally known as Iowa Ordnance Plant, was constructed in November 1940 and began production in 1941.

In 1940, the U.S. was on the verge of World War II. On Dec. 29 of that year, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered a speech to the nation during a fireside radio broadcast in which he told the American people how their country's security hinged on the survival of Great Britain. The president explained the United States must become "the great arsenal of democracy" in the struggle against global tyranny and dictatorship.

“It was during this time that talks began about the need for munitions plants west of the Mississippi,” said Abrisz. “In deciding where the first plant was to be located, it came down to Burlington and Ottumwa. Burlington’s Chamber of Commerce representatives went to Washington and presented our case, and we won.”

By the time September 1941 rolled around, the plant had a variety of munitions and equipment lines up and running.

The opening of the plant caused a sudden, huge influx of people to Burlington’s bonnie banks.

“It was just amazing how fast it hit us — the building and opening of the plant, and the thousands of people it brought with it,” said Abrisz. “It’s impressive what a boom it was, and the impact it had on the community. It gave Burlington a shot in the arm economically, as you can imagine, as we ended up with an influx of about 20,000 people in the town during the war (because of the plant).

As Abrisz described it, Burlington merchants were making money hand over fist. Housing also exploded, with people moving into every nook and cranny available, and temporary housing cropping up to accommodate Burlington’s newest residents.

“If you had a house with rooms you could convert into bedrooms, you did,” laughed Abrisz.

Production was stopped after the war ended, but in 1947, the US Atomic Energy Commission assumed responsibility. The plant began ammunition manufacturing once more in 1949. As the Korean War began a year later, production increased at the IAAP (during which it was known as the Burlington Atomic Energy Commission Plant (BAECP). However, the Burlington AEC Plant finished its final assembly of a nuclear weapon in 1975. The responsibility of the facility went to the Army in 1975.

The plant continues to manufacture conventional munitions today.