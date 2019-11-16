Area law enforcement will be out in force during the Thanksgiving weekend as thousands of travelers take to the highways to begin celebration of the holiday season, the Fort Madison Police Department is reminding the community.

“The Fort Madison Police Department, along with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, asks that all people drive in a safe and defensive manner,” says a media release sent by the FMPD. “From our point of view, it is better to get to your destination, even if it may be a little late, than to not get there at all.”

In addition to seat belt and speeding violations, officers across the state will be enforcing Iowa’s drinking and driving and texting laws as well as all other traffic laws regarding safe travel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 301 vehicle occupants were killed in crashes during the Thanksgiving weekend in 2015, the last year for which data is available.

There were five such fatalities in Iowa in 2015 and 2016.