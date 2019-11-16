Turnout was lighter than usual for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Linwood Park Cemetery Monday morning.

The Boone Veterans Council presented the annual event with Jennifer Bretschneider, Technical Sergeant, Air Force ROTC, Detachment 250, Iowa State University as the speaker.

With windchill in the single digits above and below zero, Bretschneider only spoke for a few minutes of the ceremony that lasted less than 10 minutes.

The Veterans Day Ceremony was held at the Linwood Park Cemetery at the Veterans Monument near the east entrance. About two-dozen braved the weather to attend in person.