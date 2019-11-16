“We’re hoping to get back to providing value to the community. We’ve had kind of a tumultuous year and we’re getting back to the basics of what a historical society should provide.”

These are the words of Jessica Stanley, who serves as board president of the Boone County Historical Society. The organization is launching “Saturdays with a Scholar” beginning Nov. 16 with guest speaker ISU history professor Dr. Jeff Bremer.

Free and open to the public, the programs will take place on designated Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boone History Center, 602 Story Street.

Bremer will present “Frontier Iowa and Boone County” a speech that will draw from hundreds of new sources taken from slave narratives, memoirs, diaries and journals. His efforts are part of a much larger project — writing a book entitled “A New History of Iowa, 1673-2020” which he hopes to have finished in the next two years.

“From runaway slaves to immigrant women to Hispanic railroad workers, Iowa has a very long and complex history,” Bremer said. “Boone is important in terms of its railroad history, coal mining and a place where immigrants came in the 19th century. It is a representative location of the Iowa frontier experience.”

Bremer, who is a native of Los Angeles, said he fell in love with the Midwest after completing his studies in Kansas and moving to Iowa. His talk will focus on Iowa’s history from 1840-1880.

Earlier this year, Bremer was a Fulbright Scholar at Northeast Normal University in Changchun, China, where he taught U.S. history and the history of capitalism.

“What I’m trying to do is talk about the experiences of average and ordinary people — not politics or business elite. The focus is on men, women and children and how history has played out and how regular people help make it,” he said.

Stanley said the BCHS’s goal is to make “Saturdays with a Scholar” a regular monthly offering.

On Dec. 14,Dr. Pamela Riney-Kehrberg, an ISU history professor, will speak about “The Farm Crisis of the 1980s.” Then Fred Greiner, former President and CEO of Fareway, will give a presentation on Jan. 11. Additional guest speakers are still being finalized.

Baked goods will be available for purchase at each program.

The BCHS, a non-profit, is run entirely by volunteers. Its mission is to preserve local history, share that knowledge with the public and offer programming.

Stanley said the history center is open by appointment only until more volunteers can be recruited to set steady hours. She is interested in connecting with retired folks, as well as local ISU and DMACC students who would like to complete internships.

To learn more about how to volunteer or to schedule an appointment, contact the BCHS at info@boonehistorymuseums.org.

Bremer welcomes questions about his Iowa history research project. He may be reached at 515-294-5620 or jrbremer@iastate.edu.