Krista Moorman, 40, of Boone, has settled into her position as executive director at Windsor Manor in Nevada after being appointed in late August.

Moorman has worked for Windsor Manor in Nevada since November of 2018, when she was hired as director of Health and Wellness. As executive director, Moorman is still in charge of health and wellness at Windsor. “I now have oversight of all the facility’s functions, while still ensuring that all the nursing needs of our residents are met,” she explained.

A 1996 graduate of Ames High School, Moorman said her first career ambition after high school was to go into law enforcement.

“My grandfather (John Elliott) was an Ames police officer. My other grandfather (Harold Sorenson) was an Ames firefighter. So, that’s the world I grew up in,” she said of public service.

An Ames High School program, called Explorers, drew Moorman even more toward law enforcement because it allowed students with interest to get a real taste for the career by shadowing police officers and helping with routine tasks.

Moorman headed to Des Moines Area Community College after high school to pursue a degree in criminal justice. During her college years, she kept doing some of the things she’d done as an Explorer, like ride-alongs with officers. She soon realized that working with the public in that capacity was becoming a “messier job in a messier world.” She started to rethink her career choice.

Moorman headed back to DMACC again, this time to pursue a nursing degree, where she could still serve the public, but in a different way.

“Nursing was a way I could help people while they are still able to be helped,” she said.

One of her earliest nursing experiences was taking care of her grandmother in a memory care unit. “It was the best and worst thing I’d ever done. It definitely was not easy, but I’ve never regretted it.”

She stayed on that path of working with older residents. Before coming to Windsor Manor, she worked at a long-term care facility in Boone and then became director of nursing at a facility in Newton. It was the experience in Newton, she said, that helped her see what it takes to run a full facility and gave her the knowledge she needed for the job she is now doing. “It was a very real-world experience to have.”

The move to Windsor Manor in Nevada “felt like it was meant to be,” she said, thinking back to the decision. “I don’t think of it as work (running the Nevada Windsor Manor) because I get to visit (with residents) all the time, and that’s what I love. I can usually determine their health needs just by visiting with them.”

When she’s not at Windsor, Moorman enjoys being with her family, which includes her husband, Josh, who works for Boone County, and their children: Sydney, a nursing student at Southwest Community College; Kelsea, a freshman at Boone High School; and Jake, an eighth grader at Boone Middle School.

The Moorman family enjoys camping when they can. “We usually camp at Don Williams Park because it’s close to home, and we can still do animal chores,” she laughed. The family can also be found at many sports events. “My kids play multiple school sports and travel/club sports, so we always have games and practices.”

Not as familiar with Nevada, Moorman said she has come to love the small-town atmosphere and the iconic feel of Nevada’s main street.

The biggest thing she’s learned during her time at Windsor Manor is how to maintain balance, she said. “Balancing residents’ needs, community needs and staffing needs.” One thing she did this fall is to bring on a marketing director to help with community outreach at the facility.

Her biggest goal, she said, is to continue to have a vibrant community. “I want to make sure all of our residents’ needs are met. I want this to be a loving and happy home.”

Most important to Moorman is honoring the legacy of each older resident. “They’ve all contributed something to our society, and they all deserve to be taken care of very well.”