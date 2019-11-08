Steven Jude Cottage Jr. has been charged in the attack.

The victim of a brutal stabbing that occurred Tuesday night suffered wounds to her tongue, face, neck and arm, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

The incident began with an argument between Steven Jude Cottage Jr., 19, 221 Hayes St., who has been charged with willful injury and domestic abuse assault in connection to the attack, and his father, Steven Cottage Sr., 57, who, wearing a neck brace, told police he was in his son's room when Cottage Jr. told him to leave.

The two men then got into a pushing match, allegedly started by Cottage Jr. The altercation escalated quickly, with Cottage Jr. allegedly strangling Cottage Sr.

"Steven Sr. said eventually they both went to the ground and he had to yell at Steven Jr. to let him go and he couldn't breathe," court documents state. "Steven Sr. also told Steven Jr. he was going to kill him if he didn't let go."

Cottage Jr. did let go and then ran downstairs into the kitchen, where he got a knife and allegedly attacked Jeana Hummer, 19, who told police she had witnessed the struggle between the father and son and ran downstairs when Cottage Jr. told her to get out.

"Jeana said she ran downstairs and Steven Jr. then threw her onto a table and got a knife and began to stab her with it in the mouth and arm," court documents state. "Officers observed Jeana to have a severely lacerated tongue, a laceration to her left forearm, a stab wound to the base of her neck and a four- to five-inch laceration to the left side of her face from the base of her ear to the lower jaw bone."

Cottage Sr. told police he saw his son stab Hummer at least three times before he ran to a neighbor's home to call for help.

When police arrived, Cottage Jr., who sustained a wound to his hand when Hummer tried to disarm him, still had the knife.

Cottage Jr. told police his father had grabbed his shirt, at which point he began to strangle the elder Cottage, as well as hit his head against a coffee table. He also told police that Hummer was going to call the police.

"Steven Jr. said he got a knife out of a drawer in the kitchen and pinned Jeana to the floor and began to stab her six to eight times," court documents state. "Steven Jr. said he stabbed Jeana all over her body."

Appearing Thursday in Des Moines County District Court before Judge Emily Dean, Cottage Jr. was ordered to have no contact with Hummer or his father, with whom he has lived for more than three years.

He is being held at the Des Moines County jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.

If convicted of the class C and D felonies, Cottage Jr. faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of between $1,750 and $17,500.