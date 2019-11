The Ames Public Library is holding its Book Sale this weekend in the library’s auditorium.

The sale, which began Friday, continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free Saturday. Admission is $1 on Sunday, but all items are free.

The sale is sponsored by the Ames Public Library Friends Foundation. All proceeds go to help fund library programs and services.

Photos take by Phillip Grothus/Ames Tribune.