Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is once again partnering with the Lied Lodge and Conference Center to showcase holiday decorations for the annual Trolley Tour of Lights.

Nebraska City residents are encouraged to decorate for the Christmas holiday and submit their name and address for the judging list.

New this year are three categories of competition: Best Commercial Award, Best Neighborhood Award, and the “Light Up the City” Award.

The Best Commercial Award of $100 in NCTC Chamber Bucks will be given to a Nebraska City business or retail store.

The Best Neighborhood Award of $100 in NCTC Chamber Bucks will be given to a collection of neighbors (three to five houses on the same block; both sides encouraged).

The “Light Up the City” Award of $200 in NCTC Chamber Bucks will be given to the best over-the-top décor reminiscent of Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Entrants will be judged on creativity, originality, and curb appeal.

To be considered in the judging, NCTC must receive your name and address by the end of the day on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Judging will take place Monday, Nov. 25, with winners to be notified by the middle of that week.

Participants not picked as winners in the three categories will be entered into a random drawing for $20 in NCTC Chamber Bucks.

The Trolley Tour of Lights departs from the Lied Lodge and Conference Center every Friday and Saturday beginning Nov. 29 and ending Dec. 28. The tour takes approximately one hour.

This popular holiday activity fills up quickly; reservations, including overnight packages, can be made by calling the Lied Lodge and Conference Center at 402-873-8733.



