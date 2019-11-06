MONTROSE — A freewill donation Fish Fry Fundraiser for State Senator Rich Taylor’s reelection campaign will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Ivor Fowler Community Center, 710 Main St., Montrose.

The event is hosted by the Lee County Democratic Party, the Henry County Democratic Party, and the Lee County Labor Chapter.

Sen. Taylor has represented the residents of Iowa’s 42nd District since 2013 and was elected to his second term in the Iowa Senate in 2016. He represents Lee and Henry counties and portions of Jefferson and Washington counties.

To learn more, call Mary Jo Riesberg at (319) 526-3160.