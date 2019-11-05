The Iowa 4-H Foundation has sold Clover Woods Camp & Retreat Center, near Madrid, in its entirety to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. This follows the offering of the property for sale in early September.

Nearly 40 bidders submitted over 75 bids on the 12 individual property tracts. The property was offered through a competitive sealed-bid auction process.

“The original intent behind Clover Woods Camp was to offer outdoor, educational opportunities for young people. We’re pleased that the legacy of Clover Woods will continue through the work of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

“The over 1,000 acre property not only offers many recreational opportunities but is also an important part of conservation efforts and the area’s history.”

Proceeds from the sale of camp property will be used to create program funds to provide for consistent, predictable income to grow the 4-H Program in Iowa. These funds will be permanently endowed, ensuring that the funds exist in perpetuity to support Iowa 4-H’ers. 4-H Camping will also continue to be a funding priority for the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

“We look forward to this next chapter for the Iowa 4-H Foundation and to the 4-H programs that we’ll be able to support. We are also grateful that we were able to honor the history of the facility by transferring ownership to an organization who will be a good steward of the property,” said Saveraid.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation provides financial support for many of the opportunities – recognition, national 4-H trips, scholarships and special programs– that allow young people to experience the benefits of 4-H. The opportunities we help fund allow young people to enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. The Iowa 4-H Foundation: Funding Opportunities for Iowa’s Youth Through 4-H. For more information about the Iowa 4-H Foundation, visit www.iowa4hfoundation.org.