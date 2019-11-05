The Memorial Auditorium was an autumnal 60 degrees Monday night when four tenors from Italy treated a half-room of bundled Midwesterners to opera classics, courtesy of Burlington Civic Music and Two Rivers Financial Services.

"Remember," Civic Music president Barbara McRoberts advised the crowd, "if you clap your hands and stomp your feet, you will be warm."

The auditorium, which is undergoing repairs to damage caused by multiple floods this year, does not presently have an operating boiler.

BMA executive director Mike O'Neil said the building holds existing heat well, thus the internal temperature was bearable — but patrons were wearing overcoats, scarves and other winter accoutrement, huddling with crossed arms as though on a winter sleigh ride.

At least no one's breath was steaming forth.

Rome-based "I Quattro Tenori Italiani" — The Four Italian Tenors — performed “Viva Italia” lauding famed Italian tenors Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli.

If God keeps an inventory of boring things on Earth, Italian men are not on it. After the opening number, the black-clad lads scurried off the stage, only to return a moment later swathed in identical black-and-white scarves of their own.

The four were thoroughly operatic — Italian for dramatic — and embellished each number with larger-than-life gestures, as any seasoned actor will do.

It might have been a good thing that most of the audience couldn't understand what those artistes were actually singing and saying.

Belting out one operatic masterpiece after another, accompanied by two uncredited pianists — one spoke passable English, thank you — the quartet was superb.

"And now," the interpreter/pianist on stage right announced, "the most well-known of Italian songs." Pause for a hand flourish to encourage the crowd to shout out with him, "Volare!"

The Americans clapped along, keeping time on the backbeat like they were in a beer barn down in Nashville.

The boys spoke little English, so they used hand signs to coach the audience how to sing along on "Volare."

At times, their thundering, booming, vibrato-soaked long notes were over the top — almost — but so what? The Tenors' singing was big and rich and stupendously satisfying.

What more can we say but the obvious? Bravissimo!

The next Civic Music presentation is Wednesday, Jan. 8, when Chicago's FANDANGO! plays a spicy mix of Latin, Spanish, Sephardic, Balkan and classical sounds.

The auditorium boiler will be keeping things nice and toasty long before then.