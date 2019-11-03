Staff Report

Sunday

Nov 3, 2019 at 12:01 AM Nov 3, 2019 at 11:50 PM


ADEL - Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm would like to encourage voters to confirm their voting locations prior to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.


Verification of your correct polling location can be obtained via:On the Iowa Secretary of State website: www.sos.iowa.govClick the Find My Polling Place – Follow the promptsLook for CITY/SCHOOL ELECTIONSCalling the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at (515) 993-6914


Below is a list of Dallas County voting precincts:


Precinct


Polling Place Name


Polling Place AddressAdamsPeace Lutheran Church34128 L Ave., AdelAdel 1Adel Library303 S 10th St., AdelAdel 2Faith Lutheran Church602 S 14th St., AdelBeaver/Des MoinesWoodward United Methodist Church108 W 5th St., WoodwardClive 5 and 6Heartland Presbyterian Church14300 Hickman Rd., CliveColfax/AdelGrace Lutheran Church23932 Meadow Rd., AdelDe SotoDe Soto United Methodist Church421 Dallas St., De SotoLincoln/Washington/LinnWashington Township School18932 210th St., MinburnPerry 1, 2 and 3McCreary Community Building1800 Pattee St., PerrySpring Valley/DallasDawson Community Building208 S 1st St., DawsonSugar Grove/Dallas CenterDallas Center 1st Presbyterian Church1204 13th St., Dallas CenterUnionRedfield American Legion


1116 Thomas St., RedfieldUrbandale 13, 14, 15Waukee Lutheran Church of Hope305 NE Dartmoor Dr., WaukeeVan MeterVan Meter American Legion910 Main St., Van MeterWalnut/Grimes/GrantEmmanuel United Methodist Church1910 Locust St., GrangerWaukee 1Immanuel Lutheran Church900 Warrior Ln, WaukeeWaukee 2Waukee Christian Church29043 T Ave., WaukeeWaukee 3Waukee Community Center675 Walnut St, WaukeeWaukee 4Westview Church1155 SE Boone Dr, WaukeeWaukee 5St. Boniface Church1200 Warrior Ln, WaukeeWaukee 6Waukee School Administration Building560 SE University Ave, Waukee


West Des Moines 221, 222,


223, 225 and 226Lutheran Church of Hope


925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines


West Des Moines 224, 321


and 322Edgewater Wesley Life Community


9225 Cascade Ave, West Des Moines


If you have any questions regarding your polling location or any other questions, contact Dallas County Auditor at 515-993-6914 or at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/government/auditor/elections.


Polls for the Regular City/School Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.


Pre-registered voters are required to show a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, tribal ID or Voter ID Card at the polls before they vote. In addition, to vote in the Regular City/School Election one must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age, not currently judged by a court to be “incompetent to vote” and not convicted of a felony.


The following is a list of candidates running for the Regular City Election:


City: Adel


Office: Mayor (2 year term)James F. Peters


Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year terms)Bob OckermanDaniel MillerShirley McAdon


City: Bouton


Office: Mayor (2 year term)


No candidate filed


Office: 5 At-Large City Council Member (2 year terms)Linda Neville


City: Dallas Center


Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year terms)Robert B. Haxton IIRyan KlussDanny BeyerGary LichtRyan Coon


City: Dawson


Office: Mayor (2 year term)Maris MasengillColton Morman


Office: 5 At-Large City Council Member (2 year term)Clarence MormanRobin L. WolfeTammy RinnerGreg Lewis


City: DeSoto


Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Kelly SummyCarol LeeKaren Wilson


Office: 1 Council Member – To Fill VacancyTed Hansen


City: Dexter


Office: Mayor (4 year term)Adrienne Howard


Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)


No candidates filed


City: Granger


Office: Mayor (2 year term)Tony L. James


Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Jodi BermelMike J. Backous


City: Grimes


Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Eric JohansenAndrew Borcherding


City: Linden


Office: Mayor (To Fill Vacancy)


No candidate filed


Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Timothy P HaysJudy DaggettAlecia LleshiJune Rector


City: Minburn


Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Joe StuetelbergMeaghan Bennett


City: Perry


Office: Mayor (2 year term)John D. Andorf


Office: 1 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Chuck Schott


Office: 1 City Council Member Ward 1 (4 year term)Dean Berkland


Office: 1 City Council Member Ward 3 (4 year term)Barb Wolling


City: Redfield


Office: Mayor (To Fill Vacancy) – (4 year term)Wade ReedDave Griffith


Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)John K. HoyVince StonehockerAmber BakerDarrell M Bowman


City: Van Meter


Office: Mayor – (4 year term)Allan B. Adams


Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Travis BrottLyndon Lyon


City: Waukee


Mayor: Mayor (4 year term)Courtney ClarkeShelly Hughes


Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Christine CroneLarry R. LyonBen SinclairAnkush Bhatia


City: Woodward


Office: Mayor (4 year term)Todd A. Folkerts


Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Kelly KirtsMatthew CavanaughJared C. Stone


Here’s a look at who is running for school board positions in Dallas County.


District: Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District


Office: ADM School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Heith HockenberryRyan J. SmithNicole WestTim Canney


Office: ADM School Board Member-To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)Sue BrownBart BanwartKirk Feher


District: Dallas Center Grimes School District


Office: School Board Director, At-Large (Vote for no more 2)Ryan CarpenterMarc BejarnoTyler Eason


Office: School Board Director, Director District 4 (Vote for no more 1)Kathie L. Hicok


District: Perry School District


Office: Perry School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Jim LutmerLinda AndorfKenia Leticia Alarcon


District: Van Meter School District


Office: Van Meter School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 2)Brent HaynesTony Bradley


District: Waukee School District


Office: Waukee School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Wendy MarshAlex SmithTerry WelkerArmel Traore Dit NignanDan GehlbachMichael Schrodt


District: Woodward-Granger School District


Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 1 (Vote for no more than 1)


No candidate filed


Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 3 (Vote for no more than 1)Timothy J. Bogardus


Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 5 (Vote for no more than 1)Angie SebastianSam BehrensJennifer Benbow