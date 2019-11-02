Employers, community members, and educators are invited to join the IowaWORKS team for the Future Ready Iowa Employer Summit on November 6th, at the George C. Grape Community Hospital. Iowa Workforce Development is partnering with the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and the Iowa Business Council to host the summit. The event runs from 7:00-9:30 a.m.

“Employer engagement in developing our skilled workforce is critical to the success of Future Ready Iowa,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “The goal of each summit is for employers to learn from other employers in their local area about programs and efforts they are making to develop their talent pipeline.

They will learn about work-based learning programs with local high schools, registered apprenticeship programs, how to recruit different pools of employees from their traditional searches and how to leverage the Future Ready Iowa Act - all of which are designed to help increase the skilled workforce in their own area."

More than 30 Future Ready Iowa Employer Summits are scheduled throughout the state this fall. Each event will feature discussions about how employers can upskill their workforce, build relationships with community partners, and support high school to workforce pipelines.

The summits are of no cost to attendees. Registration is available at www.FutureReadyIowa.gov/registration