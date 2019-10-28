The Nevada Public Library will host Earth’s Bounty in Iowa: Then and Now, a program on the agricultural heritage of Iowa, from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in the meeting room at 631 K Avenue in Nevada.

Earth’s Bounty in Iowa will feature two guest speakers, a professor of history and a farmer storyteller, who will speak on the state’s rich history of agriculture along with the modern challenges and triumphs of farming in Iowa. The speakers will deliver short presentations followed by a discussion format, with time built in for questions from attendees.

The event, developed and organized by the Iowa Center for the Book at the State Library of Iowa, is the result of a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for a two-year program on the agricultural heritage of Iowa. Earth’s Bounty in Iowa speaker events will occur at four locations across the state in fall 2019: Sioux Center, Waverly, Washington, and Nevada. During the second year of the grant program, the four public libraries that hosted lectures will provide additional events to the local community on the history and current state of farming in Iowa.

The speakers for the program are:

Dr. Pamela Riney-Kehrberg is Professor of History at Iowa State University, where she has taught since 2000. She is the author of Rooted in Dust: Surviving Drought and Depression in Southwestern Kansas, Childhood on the Farm: Work, Play and Coming of Age in the Midwest, Always Plenty to Do: Growing Up on a Farm in the Long Ago and The Nature of Childhood: An Environmental History of Growing Up in America Since 1865. She is also the editor of the Routledge History of Rural America. In 2017, she became a Fellow of the Agricultural History Society. Currently, she is researching the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.

Darcy Maulsby is a fifth generation farmer, business owner, author, marketing specialist, historian and speaker. Darcy helps businesses uncover their “wow” stories and share them to inspire people to dream bigger, revitalize their rural communities and change the world for the good, one story at a time. She is also proud to be part of a farm family that operates a Century Farm in Calhoun County near Lake City and Yetter. Darcy also serves as president of the Calhoun County Corn Growers, president of Central School Preservation in Lake City and is a member of the District Advisory Committee for the Iowa Soybean Association. www.DarcyMaulsby.com

For more information, go to: www.iowacenterforthebook/earthsbounty