Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Boone Campus students rehearse a scene for the upcoming production of the fall semester play, Funny Little Thing Called Love, to be performed at 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1 and Sat., Nov. 2 in the Boone Campustheater. Tickets costs $5 per person and may be purchased at the door. DMACC students receive free admission with their DMACC One cards. The play is directed by DMACC Drama Department Professor Kay Mueller.