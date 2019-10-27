We eat, drink and think stories here at the Bertha Bartlett Public Library. As we took over the Story Festival for 2019, we are now in overdrive as we are just slightly over two weeks away from kicking off this years event. Our thought process in taking on this event is that we are a perfect fit, a library, in a perfect town, Story City, in a perfect County….Story County. How could we ever let this festival disappear?

As I opened up my email, it is remarkable to find emails from our local celebrities like Eric Hanson and Fran Kinne, hometown heroes who have moved away, but still cherish their local ties. But we are also excited to bring back Steve Benson who grew up in Story City and other authors who are begging to be part of our Book Fair, and an assortment of storytellers such as Pat Coffie, Mike King and Paul Wierson asking about details. You will see familiar faces, and friends participating with this years event, and will learn more about this community, learning about the events from long ago.

This project has the benefit of some local sponsors who are helping us so we can open up several events for a free will donation as the only asking. Sponsors so far are: The Roland-Story District School Foundation, GNB Bank, Cyclone Awards and Engraving, Story City Building Products, NuCara Pharmacy, Edward Jones – Tamara Shadlow and Security State Bank. These contributions are allowing us the ability to offer the Thursday Storytelling in the schools, in addition to providing Friday morning Preschool Storytime and Friday night Showcase, and Saturday morning Story Stops and afternoon Local Lore presentation for just a free will donation.

Our thought process is simple: We need to show off our local talent! So as part of our Friday night showcase, we wanted to include Thor’s Men and Valkyrie, from the wonderful High School music department, and our talented theatrical performers from the Judge Story Theatrical Troupe, and link them all into this year’s events. The basic function of storytelling is showcased in these programs, and should make us all proud of the talent in this community.

The Story Stops will allow us to learn more about our local businesses and buildings, capturing stories about the history and the work that has been done to keep it in usable condition. We are excited about some of the wonderful stories and efforts that have gone into those locations.

The entire project is also a fundraiser for the Bertha Bartlett Public Library Foundation, so any proceeds above our expenses is earmarked for the upcoming expansion project that will be ahead for the library in 2020. Tickets must be purchased for the Saturday night dinner looming by Nov. 1. The dinner, catered by Guys with Grills, allows attendees to bring a beverage of their choice to enjoy the evenings activities.

So hurry down to the library in the next week to get your tickets for the various events and help support not only this very special event, but also your local library!