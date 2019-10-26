LAMONI - Graceland University students have been elected by their peers to the 2019-20 House Council. Graceland offers the integration of student government and residence life, allowing student leaders to impact the entire campus community. Students elected as house council leaders become the members and decision makers in the student government organizations.

Local students recognized for this achievement include:Ian Keiderling of Waukee was elected as Chaplain for AgapeKarley Whelchel of Perry was elected as House President for Shalom