The Ballard vocal music department presented its fall concert Tuesday evening at Ballard High School in Huxley. The Concert Choir, Chamber Choir and Treble choir all performed under the director of Director Peter Krum. Photos by Michael Crumb.
The Ballard vocal music department presented its fall concert Tuesday evening at Ballard High School in Huxley. The Concert Choir, Chamber Choir and Treble choir all performed under the director of Director Peter Krum. Photos by Michael Crumb.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.