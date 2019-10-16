Matter of Balances-Managing Concerns about Falls Classes

Studies indicate that up to half of community dwelling older adults experience fear of falling, and that many respond to this concern by curtailing activity. Being inactive results in loss of muscle strength and balance. It can also compromise social interaction and increase the risk for isolation, depression and anxiety. Fear of falling can actually co tribute to falling.

RSVP Volunteer Program partners with Aging Resources of Central Iowa in bringing Matter of Balance (MOB) to the community. MOB acknowledges the risk of falling but emphasizes practical coping strategies to reduce this concern. Trained RSVP volunteers conduct eight two-hour sessions designed for groups of 10 – 12 participants. During the class, participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable and set realistic goals for increasing activity. They also find ways to change the environment to reduce fall risk factors and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

MOB is evidence based programming. Studies show participants demonstrated significant improvements after completing A Matter of Balance in their level of falls management, falls control, level of exercise and social limitations with regard to concern about falling. Aging Resources of Central has offered Matter of Balance since 2006.

Trained MOB RSVP volunteers are holding classes beginning Monday October 21st from 1pm – 3pm at the Boone County Hospital. Just 8 classes to help you with fear of falling. Who should attend – if you are concerned about falls, have fallen in the past, restrict activities because of concerns about falling, and want to improve flexibility, balance and strength. Classes will help you to exercise to increase strength and balance, view falls as controllable, increase activity, and reduce fall risk factors.

To participate in the coming MOB classes you must sign up by calling the RSVP Volunteer Program office at 515-433-7836 or email rsvp@co.boone.ia.us. For questions call the RSVP office.

A strong relationship between volunteering and health has been established. Those who volunteer have lower mortality rates, greater functional ability, and lower rates of depression later in life than those who do not volunteer.

Volunteering…· Volunteering increases happiness — not just correlation; causation as well.· Volunteering time makes you feel like you have more time.· Volunteering your body helps you have a healthier body.· Volunteering your love makes you feel more love.

Reasons to volunteer!· Lift someone’s spirits.· Keep active.· Meet new people.· Make new friends.· Contribute to your Community.· Feel appreciated.· Develop new skills.· Learn and serve.· Find personal satisfaction.· Bring new meaning to life.· Have fun.· Be a positive influence.· Build a better future.

Learn about volunteer opportunities, call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program. 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

Hero Project

RSVP Volunteer Program partners with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Iowa Chapter in their HERO (Health and Resilience Outreach) Project. This partnership serves caregivers throughout many Iowa counties caring for a loved one with dementia at home. Trained volunteers will provide telephone support to caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The overall goal of this partnership is to maintain or improve resilience, health, and well-being of these caregivers and their loved ones through enhanced access to home and community based services. Volunteers receive training on dementia related resources to help refer resources to fulltime caregivers.

Caregivers caring for themselves is key to providing the best care for their loved one with dementia. The HERO Project telephone support can provide someone to talk to about what they are going through, provide information on the disease and ideas on how to provide good care during challenging times, and provide information on other resources that might be helpful.

For more information about the HERO Project, how it works and how to get connected call the RSVP Volunteer Program office at 515-433-7836 or email rsvp@co.boone.ia.us. This is a free service of the Alzheimer’s Association.

HERO Project volunteers connect with caregivers by phone weekly or bi-weekly. Volunteers provide resource information and support in hopes of helping to keep caregivers healthy. Volunteers will document information and referrals for services and supports given to the caregiver to provide to HERO staff.

Individuals interested in more information on becoming a HERO Project volunteer can call the RSVP Volunteer Program office at 433-7836 or email rsvp@co.boone.ia.us. RSVP staff sets up training between the Alzheimer’s Association HERO Project and volunteers.

Fulltime caregivers may also contact the RSVP Volunteer Program for information on the RSVP Adult Caregiver Respite and In-Home Visitation Programs. Both are a free service.

Respite volunteers provide time away from fulltime care giving responsibilities of caregivers of adults age 25 and older. Volunteers offer quality companionship to care recipients; no personal care involved. This is a free service.

In-home visitation volunteers provide friendship and companionship for older and or disabled adults who are socially isolated, who may be lonely or just want good conversation.

To receive a respite or in-home volunteer services or to become a respite or visiting volunteer call the RSVP Volunteer Program office at 433-7836 or email rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

The 34th Division

By: Marilyn Rude

Airforce Veteran

RSVP Volunteer Program Guest Writer

President Teddy Roosevelt declared the need for a National Army. All US presidents use them. President Taft called for action to defend our Southern border against the Mexican hero Poncho Villa. Roosevelt quickly mobilized the 34th Division and on March 9, 1916 they engaged Poncho at Columbus, New Mexico, and Poncho was forced to make a hasty three-mile retreat to Mexico. While several groups of the 34th were sent to Europe, a brief time out for WWI in 1917-1918, the raids continued until Poncho’s demise in 1913. With the armistice all were united finally at home and once again becoming Iowa National Guard. On December 7, 1941, war was declared. The Guard was at Camp Clayborne, LA and again became the 34th Division. From this point on the 34th was on the move.

Secret meetings between the Allies and the Free French resulted in the invasion of North Africa, known as Operation Torchlight. Landings for Torchlight occurred from Morocco to Algeria with the 34th landing at Oran, Algeria. They quickly moved across the desert to positions running alongside of Rommel’s Africa Corps. The British had been fighting Rommel since 1935, because the Axis needed control of the Suez Canal and access to middle-east oil. However, Britain owned this part of the world which forced two battles at El Alamein, Egypt thus thwarting Rommel’s plans.

The first headache for the 34th occurred at Faid Pass. The 185th Artillery (part of the 34th) positioned in the hills watched in horror as their infantry comrades were taken prisoner. Arabs had drained their gas tanks. I visited with POW Mr. Kester, the gentleman told me he waited out the war on a potato farm in Denmark. Replacements came quickly and once again the Allies were on the march to capture the sea ports in Tunisia. Rommel’s description of the 34th gave rise to their famous shoulder patch, a red bulls head on a Mexican water jug and slang wise called the Red Bulls. Air force played a major role assisting the Allies in their advancement. Finally in 1943 the city of Tunis was captured, Axis defeated. Mussolini retired July 25, 1943 and Rommel was relieved of command.

Sicily fell and Allies continued landing in the hell of the Italian boot and continuing North. The 34th was assigned duty in mid-Italy, the Apennines Mountains. Each passing week saw major advancement with the capture of Naples a major sea port which greatly benefited the Allies. The march north continued to Monte Casino, a village hidden in the hills 85 miles southeast of Rome. Overlooking the village was a massive stone building. After four failed attempts to capture this structure, the Air Force was called to help. With planes in the air identity was determined. The structure, built by St. Benedict in the 5th century i.e. St. Benedict Monastery was blown to bits. Fighting a war in Italy had major problems, built in Religious Artifacts. With the destruction of St. Benedict Monastery, Pope Pius XII declared, “there shall be no fighting in the streets of Rome.” A stalemate and winter, the Allies hunkered down. Yet on January 22 the Allies made the first amphibious landing at Anzio Beach 35 miles south of Rome. Outnumbered by German forces facing them and the sea at their backs the Allies dug in. This beachhead was basically 14 miles wide and 10 miles from the sea, 80 square miles. The German squatted around the perimeter in the Colti Laziali Hills and gave perfect observation for aerial bombardment 24 hours a day. Yet, these valent troops broke out of Anzio May 25, 1944 and immediately hit another German obstetrical, the Gustuf Line, a 100 mile natural defense that stretched around Casino to just north of Anzio. These harden warriors made quick work and bypassed Rome.

To be continued in November.