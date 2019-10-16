Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts presents Renovate, Remodel, Make New: works by Susan Hart. The exhibit will be on display fromt Oct. 17 to Dec. 6.

A Gallery Talk will be hosted on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. in conjunction with KHN’s monthly Third Thursday Artist Talks.

Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts presents works by Susan Hart in a solo exhibition titled Renovate, Remodel, Make New.

Hart is a mixed media collage artist and educator living in Cozad. She uses hand-painted paper, acrylic paint, ephemera and sometimes found objects to create art that examines time; of things fading away or newly discovered and transformed.

According to the artist, “This body of work was in response to the physical renovation/remodel of our home as well as a spiritual renovation of my heart. Pushing me to dig deep, sift through, trust the process, and through it all create work that transports the viewer.”

Renovate and remodel, two words that are often used interchangeably when actually two distinct procedures, are both integral processes in Hart’s creative practice, whether starting with an old work, a clean canvas, or on paper.

The process is about building a history through the adding and subtracting of layers of paint, paper and other materials.

Sometimes a painting requires a renovation, an update, while others need a remodel, a transformation.

Many of the paintings in this exhibit were older works Hart felt needed to be updated or transformed.

Hart is a member of the International Society of Experimental Artists and National Collage Society.

She is also a member of IMPACT, a juried group of nationally recognized artists living in Nebraska.

Hart’s work is included in private collections as well as permanent collections at the Museum of Nebraska Art, Kearney; Doane College; and York College.

Hart was a KHN resident in 2018.

KHN’s gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 am. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

The public is also invited to attend KHN’s monthly Third Thursday Artist Talk event on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.—an excellent opportunity to not only meet the artist and see this vibrant exhibition but also hear from KHN’s current resident artists, writers, and composer.

Located at 801 Third Corso in Nebraska City, KHN’s exhibitions and Third Thursday events are free, handicapped accessible, and open to the public.

Since 2001, KHN’s residency program has hosted more than 60 working artists each year—a combination of visual artists, writers, composers, and interdisciplinary artists from across the country and around the world.

KHN’s gallery program hosts approximately six exhibitions annually, showcasing the work of regional artists and alumni residents.

KHN is a program of the Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation, Inc.











