Mount Pleasant also gave out manufacturing awards

The 2019 Manufacturer of the Year opened its Burlington based flagship location of the worldwide company in 2016.

Silgan Containers won the award Oct. 4 at the annual Manufacturers Appreciation Luncheon in Burlington. The company is the largest can company in North American and has been making cans for more than 100 years. With more than 15 large customers, they ship cans all over the east coast, Midwest and Canada.

The Burlington facility produces more than 5 million cans a day and continue to find ways to improve and increase production. They lead the company in WEI’s (waste eliminations) as well as hold Kaizen and mini-kaizen events to solve issues.

The company also takes pride in their employees. They rotate mechanics around so workers can learn as much machinery as possible. In addition, they develop their own electricians with PLC training. They promote from within at all job levels with a management trainee program and offer tuition reimbursement for employees interested in career advancement.

The company also takes steps to ensure the safety of the workers. They have never had a lost time due to an accident and their frequency rate has been below one during the past three years.

The employees are also encouraged to participate in community activities and the company provides sponsorships and volunteers at local events. A few of the events include, the Burlington Noon Lion’s Oktoberfest, Burlington Bees, Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, Burlington High School Grayhounds. They also are a Partnering for the Future Platinum Sponsor.

The luncheon also was a chance for recycling awards from the Des Moines County Area Recyclers. They awarded two recipients in the large business category.

The first winner was the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. They have been in southeast Iowa since WWII and accepted its 20th waste reduction and recycling award. The second winner was Great River Health Systems. They are the region’s largest employer and have received this award periodically during the past 20 years. Notable in the hospital's nomination form was the fact in 2018 they generated 456 tons of waste and 587 tons of recycling, in other words, they generated nearly 29 percent more tonnage for recycling than they did for solid waste.

Mount Pleasant Manufacturing Awards

MOUNT PLEASANT — Six employees were recognized for their strong work ethic and dependability at the Mount Pleasant Chamber’s luncheon Oct. 4 honoring National Manufacturing Day.

Receiving the 2019 Star Manufacturing Award were Morgan Hotop with Hearth and Home Technologies, Kevin Nickell with Innovairre, Thomas Wenstrand with Hawkeye Steel Products, Scott Dillon with CECO Building Systems, and Matt Lowery and Doug Bass with Lomont Molding.

They were chosen out of more than 40 nominations.

“We decided this year to not just shine the spotlight on the companies, but to really focus our efforts on showcasing the hardworking employees of our local manufacturers. So, we asked our manufacturing members to nominate individuals from their company that exemplify the strong work ethic and the dependability that is so important to our companies,” said Kristi Ray, executive vice president of the Mount Pleasant Chamber.

Each nomination was recognized with a certificate and the six selected received a “Star Manufacturing” trophy.