I have known Joey Weber since high school as a young man who frequented the Y and was friends with my daughter’s circle of friends.

Joey has blossomed over the years from a youngster who followed the crowd to now; a leader! His caring and keen sense of making a difference is the reason I sought him out to be on the Boone YMCA Advisory board. His knowledge of critical thinking and the ability to debate and have fair and logical discussions with a room full of people signifies his readiness.

Joey puts his all in to make a difference, not only for his family but also in his preaching and his work. Joey knows and understands the community to which he serves and I believe he is the best candidate running for school board.

-Vicki Greco