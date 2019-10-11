COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Although Columbus Junction officials are still waiting for official approval of federal disaster assistance that will cover public infrastructure damage caused by heavy May rainfall, the city council on Wednesday approved several required policies and regulations the city will need to accept to receive the aid.

The council adopted policies dealing with procurement and fraud reporting and approved resolutions covering conflict of interest and segregation of duties.

“It’s part of working with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration),” Mayor Mark Huston told the council.

“They are all things we get checked on when we get audited,” city clerk Julie Heindel explained.

The city has been dealing with federal disaster procedures since May, when heavy rainfall caused a hill slide on a portion of Crestview Drive. In addition to damaging the roadway, the hill slide also exposed a water line.

Last month, the city council accepted a bid to relocate and repair the water line, even though it has not been officially approved for FEMA funding, because of the threat of winter weather setting in.

That work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 15 and city officials indicated the contractor would begin as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Huston also reported city staff recently discovered a damaged sewer line in the area and local officials will seek federal assistance to repair it.

Since the city submitted its initial assistance application, a FEMA team has been in the area meeting with city officials.

“FEMA comes here pretty much on a weekly basis,” Huston said, adding the team viewed the recently-discovered sewer damage and he was hopeful it would also be covered. “I assume it will be covered, but I don’t know that — just like I don’t know about any of the other stuff."

In other action, city librarian Mandy Grimm distributed copies of the Columbus Junction Public Library’s 2019 annual report.

Grimm said the report, which is the same document filed with the state each year, showed the library had a good year.

“For the third year in a row, circulation is up, visits were up, programs were up and participation was up, so I think those are really great things,” she told the council.

According to a summary Grimm prepared, the library’s circulation between July 1, 2018, and June 30 totaled 10,374 physical materials; 1,203 downloadable materials; and 7,009 database usage.

She also reported in the summary the library had 13,864 visits during the fiscal year and 3,391 people attended the facility’s 186 programs.

In final action, the council approved holding Trick or Treat Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Huston also reminded the council the city’s annual Columbus Day celebration will be held this Saturday.