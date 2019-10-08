U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued the following statement regarding the Administration’s announced retreat from the Syria-Turkey border.



“If the President sticks with this retreat, he needs to know that this bad decision will likely result in the slaughter of allies who fought with us, including women and children. I hope the President will listen to his generals and reconsider. And before Turkey butchers innocent Kurds, Erdogan should carefully consider his privileged status as a NATO member. The American people don’t partner with genocidal regimes.”