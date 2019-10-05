The McDonald’s restaurant in Boone has postponed their Grand Opening to October 10, 2019 . Unfortunately, the constant rain in the forecast has prevented the construction crew from pouring the parking lot to get it ready for customers. “We know the community is excited and eager to have their McDonald’s back, and we are just as eager for everyone to enjoy the new space. We are working to get everything ready as fast as possible and we hope everyone can join us at the fun events October 10th – 12th!” says Kevin O’Brien, franchise owner/operator.

To celebrate our Grand Opening we will be featuring the following events:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10TH

FREE BIG MACS FOR A YEAR - First 50 people in the door receive Free Big Macs Every Week for a Year.*

CARRIE UNDERWOOD TICKETS GIVEAWAY- Enter to win 2 tickets to Carrie Underwood, with special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, in Des Moines on October 26th. Also includes 2 VIP Meet and Greet tickets with Maddie & Tae. Entry in the dining room from October 10th-12th.

BOONE HOPE FOUNDATION DONATION – From October 10th to November 10th, the Brien Family McDonald’s organization will donate 50¢ from every self-serve kiosk transaction to the Boone Hope Foundation. The intent of the Boone Hope Foundation is to provide comfort to the community’s children in emergency-type situations. Immediate, temporary, one-time assistance to Boone students and their families can be provided when they suffer needs relating to food, clothing, shelter, medical needs, or transportation. By helping students with problems related to basic needs, the foundation seeks to create a more effective learning environment in Boone schools.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11TH

FREE MCCAFE FOR A YEAR - First 50 people in the door receive a Free Any Size McCafe Beverage Every Week for a Year.*

11:00am – 1:00pm : Spin the Wheel - Every transaction in the dining room gets to Spin the Wheel for a prize! Prizes include coupon cards for free food/drinks and McDonald’s Promo Items.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12TH

VIP KEY TAG GIVEAWAY - Free VIP Discount Key Tags to the first 250 customers through the drive-thru.*

8:00am – 10:00am : Bingo - Free regular or decaf coffee for all players, free to play and prizes for all winners.

1:00pm – 3:00pm : PlayPlace Party - Face painting, balloon twister & enter to win free happy meals for a year.

*Restaurant opens at 5:00am. All events are free for the public and sponsored by owner/operator, Kevin O’Brien. The O’Brien Family McDonald’s organization operates 23 McDonald’s restaurants in the following towns in Iowa: Ames, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Iowa City, Marion, Marshalltown, Muscatine, Nevada, North Liberty, Story City, Walcott, Washington, West Branch & Williamsburg. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram as “O’Brien Family McDonald’s” or visit our website www.obrienmcdonalds.com.