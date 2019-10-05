Entries are now being accepted for the third annual Perry Chief Calendar Photo Contest. Thirteen photos, one for each month of the calendar and one for the cover will be selected to be featured in the 2020 Perry Chief Calendar, which will be available in late November.

To be considered for entry, photos must be taken in the Perry area, preferably north of Highway 141 in Dallas County. Photos in the immediate Perry area are preferred, but photos taken in Dawson, Woodward, Granger and Minburn will also be considered.

Submissions must be high-resolution JPEGs (200 dpi or higher) and 12.75 by 9.25 inches or larger. Photos must be horizontal. Vertical photos will not be considered.

Entries must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Entries may be sent to news@theperrychief.com. Each winner will receive five free copies of the calendar.

Call our office at 515-465-4666 for more information.