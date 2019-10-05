U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, an outspoken defender of the right to life, issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court's announcement that it will consider a Louisiana law requiring abortion clinics to have admitting privileges from a nearby hospital.





"The Supreme Court has an opportunity to uphold safety and common sense. Being pro-life means being pro-woman, pro-baby, and supporting life-affirming health care. The only folks against this are big-abortion businesses and their armies of lawyers. This case should be a clear open-and-shut decision. The Louisiana law protects women and should be upheld."