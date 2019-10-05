Former U.S. Congressman and current Congressional candidate for Iowa’s Third District David Young released the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to fulfill its commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard.



“The Trump Administration’s announcement is good and welcomed news for Iowa. It ensures President Trump’s commitment to our corn and soybean growers and ethanol and bio-diesel producers. This is wonderful news for Iowa agriculture, our rural communities, and our economy.



“Despite the Environmental Protection Agency granting waivers to refineries from blending bio-fuels, I am happy to see this proposal ensures the 15 billion gallons set into law to be blended annually will still be implemented and accomplished.



“I am thankful President Trump has not just listened to Iowa’s farmers and producers, but he’s also acted to support them on many fronts. President Trump has implemented E-15 all year-round, halted harmful rules and regulations, negotiated a better trade deal with Mexico and Canada, pursued new trade deals to open markets, and fulfilled his pledge to support the Renewable Fuel Standard.”



David Young was elected to serve the Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and reelected in 2016. Prior to his service in Congress, Young served Iowans as U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s Chief of Staff from 2006-2013. A graduate of Johnston High School and Drake University, Young is a sixth generation Iowan and resides in Van Meter.