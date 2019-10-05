The Department of Justice & AARP unveiled a new public service announcement (PSA) campaign with iconic country music supergroup The Oak Ridge Boys to raise awareness of fraud schemes targeting elders during a joint press conference in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.



“The Oak Ridge Boys are honored to bring awareness to elder fraud and abuse," said Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys. "For too long people have taken advantage of our senior citizens, and we are teaming up with the Department of Justice and the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help you and your loved ones stay safe from scammers.”



"So happy to see the Department of Justice and AARP stepping up to address this problem of elder fraud abuse," said Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys. "We are honored to be stepping up with you. Everyone is susceptible via phone or online, but the elderly are often the targets and victims of identity thieves and scammers. The Oak Ridge Boys are honored to lend our name and image to this worthy cause.”



In announcing the launch of the video and accompanying social media campaign, Acting Associate Attorney General Claire Murray issued the following statement:



“Fraudsters are targeting and stealing billions of dollars from unsuspecting Americans every year. In order to fight this epidemic, Americans must report fraud schemes and spread the word among their families and friends. I want to thank AARP’s Fraud Watch Network and the Oak Ridge Boys for working with us to fight this critical issue. Through increased awareness and reporting, the Department of Justice can continue to take swift action to end the victimization of vulnerable elderly Americans across the country.”



“Helping people spot the signs of a scam is key to helping them avoid becoming victims,” said Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention programs, AARP. “And encouraging people to report scam attempts and victimization will help others know what to look for, and it will help the good guys in their efforts to go after the bad guys.”



If you or a family member, friend, or colleague has been a victim of a fraud scheme, please report to www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork. Information about the Department of Justice’s Elder Fraud Initiative is available at www.justice.gov/elderjustice



