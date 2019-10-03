Thursday, October 3

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Storytime on Thursday, October 3 in the Children’s Department. In Mr. Z’s absence, Candy will be sharing stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft featuring squirrels.

Boone Open Burn

Thursday, October 3, 8:00am – 5:00pm

When burning landscape waste, common sense is your best ally, take note of wind direction, locations of fire in respect to exposures, dry conditions, what direction the smoke will travel, etc.. A minimum distance of 25 feet should be kept between the fire and any buildings. If the pile to be burned is larger than 3 foot in diameter and 2 feet in height, the distance should be increased to 50 feet. It is suggested that a source of water be available, such as a connected garden hose, a bucket of water or an approved fire extinguisher. The fire shall be ATTENDED AT ALL TIMES BY A COMPETENT PERSON until the fire has been extinguished.

A reminder that landscape waste cannot be burned on City property, this includes alleys, streets and parking. Please do not blow or rake your leaves into the street as they have a tendency to flow into the storm sewers inlets and clog the system.

This is until Nov. 16, 2019

Fall Yard Waste Days

Thursday, October 3, 8:00am – 3:00pm

Boone County Landfill, 1268 224th Ln, Boone

Farmers Market Downtown Boone

Thursday, October 3, 3:00 – 6:00pm

Weekly on Thursday, until Oct 31, 2019

7th Street east of Story Street

Friday, October 4

Ericson Public Library offers Infant Storytime for infants to age 2 on Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department. In Mr. Z’s absence, Candy will be sharing board book reading, songs, and movement to encourage the early love of reading in little ones.

Dance and Potluck

Friday, October 4, 5:30 – 8:30pm

Monthly on the first Friday, until Nov 2, 2019

Boone Pioneer Senior Center, 1112 Story Street, Boone

Description:

Free will donation. Bring a food to share.

Live easy listening dance music.

Saturday, October 5

Ericson Public Library offers Quilts and Crafts on Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. in the second floor Meeting Room. The library provides this room the first Saturday of every month for people to work on current and ongoing quilting, sewing, and craft projects.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off

Saturday, October 5, 9:00 – 11:00am

St Malachy’s Church, 405 Gerald St, Madrid

Pumpkin Express

Saturday, October 5, 10:00 – 11:30am

Weekly on Saturday, until Oct 20, 2019

Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad | James H. Andrew Railroad Museum, 225 10th St, Boone

Description:

Get into your Halloween costume, and take the family on this one hour and thirty minute journey (across our 156’ tall Bass Point Creek High Bridge, and the Des Moines River Bridge) to the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad’s pumpkin patch. Once at the patch, children will be able to select their perfect pumpkin before returning to town. Children receive an activity booklet and a treat!

Logan Miller Tournament

October 5 at 10 AM to October 6 at 12 PM

Hunt & Fish Club

480 Juniper Rd, Pilot Mound, Iowa, 50223

Sunday, October 6, 2019

Ogden’s Oktoberfest

Sunday, October 6, 11:30am – 3:00pm

Ogden City Park

Description:

Load up the family, call your friends, and come on over for this fun-packed annual event! There will be food, entertainment, activities, and a spelling bee!

Soup Supper

Sunday, October 6, 4:30 – 6:30pm

Marion Street United Methodist Church, 717 W 5th St, Boone

Description:

Come and enjoy a variety of soups, cake, bars, cornbread and Fellowship.

Free will offering

Monday, October 7

2nd Public Meeting on community Wellness/Rec Center

Monday, October 7, 2019 at 7 PM - 9 PM

Boone City Hall

923 8th Street, Boone, Iowa

City Council Meeting

Monday, October 7, 2019 at 6 PM - 7 PM

Boone City Hall

923 8th Street, Boone, Iowa

Tuesday, October 8

Ericson Public Library offers Knit Night on Tuesday, October 8 at 6 p.m. for knitters, crocheters, and needle crafters of all skill levels to share items being worked on, help others, and to chat. Never knitted or crocheted? The library can help with that by providing free yarn and needles/crochet hooks to get started. This program meets every Tuesday evening in the first floor Fireplace Room, and feel free to stop at the main desk and let them know if interested in a program for beginning knitters or crocheters.

Ericson Public Library invites families to attend “Reptile Night” on Tuesday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department. Special guests from the Blank Park Zoo will provide an interactive reptile program that will include a showcase of real reptiles.

Free Blood Pressure Checks

Tuesday, October 8, 8:00am – 12:00pm

Weekly on Tuesday

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St, Boone

Description:

The Free Blood Pressure Checks that have been offered in the past on Fridays in the Specialty Clinic at Boone County Hospital have been switched to Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Stop by on Tuesday mornings to have your blood pressure checked.

Tuesday, October 8, 6:00 – 7:30pm

Monthly on the second Tuesday

Ericson Public Library

Description:

2nd Tuesday of every month in the Fireplace Room.

All skill levels are welcome, though no formal instruction will be provided.

We welcome knitters (and all needlecrafters) to share their current projects, lament their UFO’s, and help novices. Never knitted? The library will provide you with yarn and needles - for FREE! Meets in the cozy Fireplace Room on the 1st floor.

Salvation Army SHOUT! Music School

Tuesday, October 8, 5:30 – 6:30pm

Weekly on Tuesday

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Wednesday, October 9

Just a reminder that Ericson Public Library is now open two hours longer on Wednesday evenings until 8 p.m. These additional hours are on a trial basis through December.

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Storytime on Wednesday, October 9 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature firefighters. The Boone Fire Department will visit and bring a fire truck.

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Read with Wrigley on Wednesday, October 9 at 4:15 p.m. in the Children’s Department. Join Franklin school teacher Mrs. Lisa Cook and her dog, Wrigley, for a unique opportunity to read to her dog.

Ericson Public Library is excited to continue a new program for K - 2nd graders called Little Makers on Wednesday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department with Candy. This program will focus on fun experiments, popular topics, stories, and activity stations. “Mummy Munchies” will be the featured activity when kids will have the opportunity to mummify a popular food and learn about mummies. This program will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday evening of each month through December.