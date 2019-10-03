Teams of building trades students from five southeast Iowa high schools will compete.

Students in building trades programs at five Des Moines and Lee county high schools will gather Oct. 10 in the warehouse at Carl A. Nelson & Co., 1815 Des Moines Ave., Burlington, for the company’s third annual High School Skills Challenge to commemorate Construction Week 2019.

Construction Week is organized by Master Builders of Iowa, of which Carl A. Nelson & Company is a member.

One team of five students each from Burlington High School, West Burlington High School, Mediapolis High School, Fort Madison High School and Keokuk High School will compete in a series of five time-limited general construction modules, where they will be judged on a range of factors, including productivity, safety and teamwork.

Prizes for the top two teams will be presented as gift cards to be used to purchase tools, materials, safety equipment or other needed items for the program at the winning schools.

Students also will have the opportunity to learn from and interact with professionals in the construction industry including skilled craftsmen, engineers, field superintendents, estimators and project managers.

Lunch will be provided to participating students and their instructors.

The challenge begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, and is scheduled to conclude at 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the challenge, contact General Superintendent Mike Harris, or to make arrangements to cover the event, contact Director of Marketing Craig Neises, at (319) 754-8415.