The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 12 game at Minnesota will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on FS1 or BTN. The network designation will be determined following this Saturday’s games.

Nebraska’s game this Saturday against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium will be televised on FOX with kickoff shortly after 3 p.m. CT. Game times and television announcements for remaining 2019 Nebraska football games will be made six to 12 days in advance.