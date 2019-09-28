The Heart of Iowa Habitat for Humanity, the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate serving Boone, Greene and Guthrie Counties has been awarded a very generous donation of $580 from Fareway Stores, Inc. to assist in our mission to eliminate poverty housing and fulfill Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Individuals were able to wear jeans to work in exchange for a donation to Habitat for Humanity. In addition to the monetary gift, Fareway also provided physical labor in completing a Helping Hands home repair project at the home of Viola Williams in Boone. Fareway employees volunteered on site to apply a fresh coat of paint to the house.

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 122 grocery store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Fareway holds family values in the highest regard, demonstrating integrity, fairness, and honesty in relationships with customers, employees, vendors, and suppliers. Fareway is proud to support our community through direct involvement and donated resources to charitable organizations.

As a Christian ministry aligned with Habitat for Humanity International, Heart of Iowa Habitat for Humanity serves residents in Boone, Greene and Guthrie Counties through building new homes, renovating existing homes, and repairing owner-occupied homes. For more information visit www.heartofiowahabitat.org.