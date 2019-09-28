Peru State College announced its 2019 Homecoming Court. Royalty will be crowned during halftime of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Candidates, selected by the student body, will be featured in the annual homecoming parade that will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 in downtown Peru.

The Peru State vs. Baker University football game will begin at 2 p.m. in the Oak Bowl. The coronation of the king and queen will be held at halftime.

The College has announced that instead of a gate admission for the football game, they will accept free will donations with 100% of the proceeds to be directed to leukemia research. The donations are in honor of Riley (Dale) Holstine. Holstine played football at Peru State before passing from leukemia at the beginning of the week.