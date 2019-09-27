Peru State Homecoming activities will continue as planned despite a wet forecast for the weekend. Peru State will hold a parade at 10 a.m. with a home football game against the Baker University Wildcats at 2 p.m.

Based on the rainy forecast, the College will again move the Tailgate event from the historic Quad to the Al Wheeler Activity Center. If Saturday should prove to be a rainy day, the AWAC will be dry and warm between the morning’s parade and the afternoon football game.

This annual Tailgate features activities for children, music and food. It is free and open to the public. The College has invited the region to attend.

Additional changes to the schedule may be made in the case of severe weather. These changes will be announced via social media as soon as they are made.

Additional activities, sponsored by the Peru Community Impact Group, will be held in downtown Peru before the parade.

The College has announced that instead of a gate admission for the football game, they will accept free will donations with 100% of the proceeds to be directed to leukemia research. The donations are in honor of Riley (Dale) Holstine. Holstine played football at Peru State before passing from leukemia at the beginning of the week.

A moment of silence will be held prior to the start of the game, following the national anthem, to remember Holstine. This will be followed by a release of orange balloons. In addition, the football team will be wearing orange shoe laces. Orange represents the battle against leukemia cancer.