CHI St. Mary’s has and FDA and ACR certified mammogram department utilizing 3D technology. We also offer breast Ultrasound and MRI scanning if needed. We provide women with a lifetime risk score to help them understand their risk and need for follow up.

St. Mary’s also provides water bottles and umbrellas to patients that have their mammograms completed at our facility.

Our primary care clinic promotes breast cancer awareness as part of our Patient Centered Medical Home status.

Patient Centered Medical Home’s utilize techniques to identify and promote mammograms for appropriately identified women.

To help improve access to mammograms, we participate in the Every Women Matters program with the state of Nebraska.

This program pays for mammograms for women who qualify. Also St. Mary’s participates in the MD Save program that offers low cost vouchers to women needing mammograms.

Dr. Dan DeFreece MD

President

CHI Health St. Mary’s/Nebraska City Medical Clinic