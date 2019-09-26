The Nebraska City Civil War Reenactment will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6, around the Wildwood Historic Home in Wildwood Park, at the hay field south of 4th Corso, and at the G.A.R. Hall.

This will be a two-day event with battles at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th. There will be historic displays and a large Civil War encampment at Wildwood Park near the historic home all weekend. Please contact Bill Hayes at the Mayhew Cabin via phone 402-873-0799 or email: mayhewcabin@hotmail.com for more information.

This event is co-sponsored by the Mayhew Cabin and Wildwood Historic Center. Additional funding was provided by the Nelson Family Foundation and the Steinhart Family Foundation.

The event schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 5

9 a.m. Civil War Encampment opens to public (Wildwood Park near historic home)

10 a.m. Morning Battle (Haying field south of 4th Corso)

2 p.m. Afternoon Battle (Haying field south of 4th Corso)

4 p.m. Roundhouse Band Music Program with Reception at G.A.R. Hall/Civil War Veterans Museum (910 1st Corso)

8:30 p.m. Special Program: Civil War Cannon Night Firing (Haying field south of 4th Corso)

Sunday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. Civil War Encampment opens to public (Wildwood Park near historic home)

1 p.m. Afternoon Battle (Haying field south of 4th Corso)