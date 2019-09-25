Watch for details of the upcoming Nebraska City United Way Tailgate Grill Off, which will be Nov. 23 at the Eagles Club.

The event will have attendees tasting the offerings of 10 grill contestants and then voting for the winners. The cost of $20 will get each person a plate of grilled meats, sides, a drink and dessert. Alcohol will be offered, but will be sold separately.

This event, which will feature silent and traditional auctions, will be for those 21 years and older.

Organizers plan to broadcast the Husker game as it will be a game day Saturday for the Nebraska football team.

If you would like to donate an item for either auction, contact Cindy McGinnis at 402-209-0531.



