Iowa Fire Museum’s Annual Softball Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Pattee Park Ball Fields. Come and watch mixed adult softball teams and support Perry’s own Iowa Fire Museum and Fire Prevention Education Center.

This year, all money raised from food sales and raffle items will be donated to the family of Kamdyn Hike. 12-year-old Kamdyn passed away from an asthma attack and these funds will be used for medical expenses for his family.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips and a drink will be sold for $4. Raffle items will also be available for $1 per ticket or 6 for $5.

To donate items for the raffle, contact Brian Eiteman at 515-689-9439.