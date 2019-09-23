The Van Meter Community School District will be celebrating homecoming 2019 with a Beach Week, Aloha Van Meter theme from Sept. 22-28.

The action kicked off with coronation in the South Gym on Sunday, Sept. 22. Games followed, including the Grudge Match and powderpuff game.

There will be several dress-up days which include:Monday, Sept. 23: “Merica DayTuesday, Sept. 24: Tie Dye DayWednesday, Sept. 25: Dynamic Duo DayThursday, Sept. 26: Beach DayFriday, Sept. 27: Spirit Day

The Friday events include K-12 collaboration beginning at 8:15 a.m. Class games will follow from 9:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. A pep rally will be held at 12:20 p.m., followed by the parade at 12:45 p.m. The homecoming football game against ACGC will kick off at 7 p.m.

Saturday will round out the festivities with the homecoming dance, which will take place from 8-10 p.m. in the East Dining Hall.