A number of citizens from across Dallas County received various awards at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Adel

Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Showmanship - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Showmanship - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Western Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Western Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Hannah Borst - 1st place, AMHR Western Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Hannah Borst - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Western Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Hannah Borst - 5th place, AMHR Amateur Showmanship - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Dustin And Marcy Conover - 1st place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Foundation Simmental Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Dustin And Marcy Conover - 3rd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Maintainer Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Dustin And Marcy Conover - 5th place, AOB Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Katherine Cornwell - 3rd place, Coffee Cake (Non-Yeast), Quick Breads competition

Brandon DeBord - 3rd place, Class D, Iowa State Men’s Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest

Brandon DeBord - 4th place, Class B, Open Singles and Iowa State Amateur divisions of the Horseshoe Pitching Tournament

Eric Dickson - 1st place, Swiss Chard, Vegetable Growers contest

Eric Dickson - 1st place, Tomatillo, Vegetable Growers contest

Eric Dickson - 2nd place, Eggplant - Black Beauty, Vegetable Growers contest

Eric Dickson - 3rd place, Cherry Bomb, Vegetables - Hot Peppers, Vegetable Growers contest

Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 1st place, AMHR Youth Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 2nd place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 3rd place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 4th place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 5th place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Jeremy, Aspen, or Amanda Dodson - 6th place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Duckett Limousin VL Deliah 606D - Champion Division V Female, Limousin Cattle Champions

Duckett Limousin VL Deliah 606D (WITH CALF 01/27/2019), 1/14/2016, NPF2102321 - 1st place, Cow/Calf Pair, Limousin Cattle Champions

Duckett Limousin DL Grace 903G, 1/27/2019, NPF2156709 - 3rd place, Junior Heifer Calf — Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2019, Limousin Cattle Champions

Stephanie Gilchrist - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Stephanie Gilchrist - 1st place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Stephanie Gilchrist - 2nd place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Stephanie Gilchrist - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Stephanie Gilchrist - 3rd place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Stephanie Gilchrist - 5th place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Stephanie Gilchrist - 5th place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Stephanie Gilchrist - 6th place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Lois & John Hallberg - 1st place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Lois & John Hallberg - 1st place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Lois & John Hallberg - 2nd place, AMHR Youth Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Lois & John Hallberg - 3rd place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Lois & John Hallberg - 6th place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Barbara, Mike, or Kim Herron - 3rd place, AMHR Open Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Barbara, Mike, or Kim Herron - 3rd place, AMHR Solid Color Stallion/Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Barbara, Mike, or Kim Herron - 4th place, AMHR Youth Country Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Barbara, Mike, or Kim Herron - 6th place, AMHR Solid Color Stallion/Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 1st place, AMHR Open Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 1st place, AMHR Amateur Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 1st place, AMHR Youth Halter Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 1st place, AMHR Youth Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 2nd place, AMHR Roadster Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/Peyton Herron/Sturtz - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 3rd place, AMHR Youth Halter Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 3rd place, AMHR Youth Roadster - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 4th place, AMHR Solid Color Stallion/Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Kim/ Peyton Herron/ Sturtz - 6th place, AMHR Roadster Stake - Over,Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Herron Stables - Blue, Open Lead Line — 6 & Under, English Society Horse Shows

Herron Stables - 2nd place, AMHR Youth Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Herron Stables - 2nd place, AMHR Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Herron Stables - 4th place, Country Pleasure Model, English Society Horse Shows

Herron Stables - 5th place, Country Pleasure English — 18 & Over, English Society Horse Shows

Herron Stables - 6th place, Open Western Walk-Trot — 17 & Under, English Society Horse Shows

Lori Geadelmann - 2nd place, Honey Creations - Honey Granola, Foods Made with Honey division

Kaitie Jimmerson - 1st place, Commerical Ewe 3/5/2019, Jackpot Lamb show

Kaitie Jimmerson - 9th place, Commerical Ewe 3/20/2019, Jackpot Lamb show

Matilyn Lautner - Grand Champion Prospect Market Animal, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Matilyn Lautner - Champion AOB Steer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Matilyn Lautner - Champion Crossbred Steer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Matilyn Lautner - Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Matilyn Lautner - 1st place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Shorthorn Plus Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Matilyn Lautner - 1st place, Registered Market Steer- AOB Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Matilyn Lautner - 1st place, Crossbred Market Steer- Weight 600-640, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 1st place, AMHR COOL Country Pleasure Driving — Any Age - 38 & Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 1st place, AMHR Country Pleasure Driving Stake - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 1st place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 1st place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 2nd place, AMHR Open Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 2nd place, AMHR COOL Halter - M/G — Any Age - 38 & Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 4th place, AMHR Ladies Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 5th place, AMHR Amateur Country Pleasure Driving - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Samantha, Allie, or Lynn Payne - 10th place, AMHR Adult Jumper - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Brodrick Schmidt - 4th place, AOB Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Kerilyn Schmidt - 3rd place, Registered Market Steer- AOB Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Eliza Schmidt - 4th place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Chianina Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Torianna Schmidt - 3rd place, AOB Class 2, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Audrey Stine - 2nd place, AMHR Amateur Halter Mare - 34 & Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Audrey Stine - 3rd place, AMHR Aged Mare — 3 & Older - Over 32 to 34, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Audrey Stine - 4th place, AMHR Amateur Showmanship - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Audrey Stine - 4th place, AMHR Aged Gelding - 32 & Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Audrey Stine - 4th place, AMHR Amateur Halter Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Audrey Stine - 4th place, AMHR Gelding Two Year Old - Over 33 to 37, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Audrey Stine - 7th place, AMHR Amateur Halter Gelding - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Audrey Stine - 11th place, AMHR Adult Jumper - Under, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Nathan Tapken - 5th place, Market Heifer- Weight 380-490, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Sarah Tapken - 4th place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Chianina Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Kerrie White - 1st place, Parsely, Vegetable Growers contest

Kerrie White - 4th place, Mint, Vegetable Growers contest

Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 1st place, AMHR Open Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 1st place, AMHR Pleasure Driving Stake - Over,Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 2nd place, AMHR Amateur Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 3rd place, AMHR Pleasure Driving Stake - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Denis, Scott, or Mason Wiles - 3rd place, AMHR Amateur Pleasure Driving - Over, Iowa State Fair Miniature Horse shows

Jaylee Zika - 5th place, Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 360-410, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Jaylee Zika - 6th place, Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 310-350, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Dallas Center

Jane Andrle - 1st place, Arabian Halter, English Society Horse Shows

Jane Andrle - 1st place, Arabian/Half Arab. Native Costume - Open, English Society Horse Shows

Jane Andrle - 1st place, Morgan Registered Hunter Pleasure, English Society Horse Shows

Jane Andrle - 3rd place, Morgan Gelding at Halter, English Society Horse Shows

Jane Andrle - 6th place, Open Country English Pleasure, English Society Horse Shows

Jane Andrle - 6th place, Open Hunt Seat Stake, English Society Horse Shows

Hansen Farms - 8th place, Crossbred Gilts - 230-245 lbs, Iowa State Fair Hawkeye Market Swine Show

Hansen Farms - 9th place, Crossbred Gilts - 265-279 lbs, Iowa State Fair Hawkeye Market Swine Show

Jackson Henricksen - 8th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 14-18, Open Western Horse Show

Lance Studer, 3rd place, All Breed Walk-Trot Pleasure — Riders 10-18, Open Western Horse Show

Lance Studer, 4th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 13 & Under, Open Western Horse Show

De Soto

Ann Hegstrom - 3rd place, Single Crosscut – Ladies, Timber Sports competition

Ann Hegstrom - 3rd place, Bow Saw – Ladies, Timber Sports competition

Ann Hegstrom - 4th place, Yodeling championship contest

Dexter

Rylan Baase - 1st place, AQHA Green Western Pleasure

Rylan Baase - 1st place, AQHA Junior Western Pleasure — 5 Years & Under

Rylan Baase - 4th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Ladies 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show

Rylan Baase, Dexter, Shorty, 2/20/2019 - 4th place, Crossbred White Face, Jackpot Lamb show

Rylan Baase, Spot, 2/14/2019 - 10th place, Crossbred White Face Influence/Speckled Face, Jackpot Lamb show

Rylan Baase, Ed, 2/13/2019 - 11th place, Commercial Ewe, Jackpot Lamb show

Kamryn Nourse - 1st place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure

Kamryn Nourse - 1st place, AQHA Youth Showmanship — 13 & Under

Kamryn Nourse - 1st place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 13 & Under

Kamryn Nourse - 2nd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship

Kamryn Nourse - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Horsemanship — 13 & Under

Kamryn Nourse - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Performance Mare (ROM Required)

Kamryn Nourse - 3rd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship

Kamryn Nourse - 3rd place, AQHA Youth Horsemanship — 13 & Under

Kamryn Nourse - 3rd place, AQHA Youth Performance Mare (ROM Required)

Kamryn Nourse - 5th place, All Breed Walk-Trot Pleasure — Riders 10-18, Open Western Horse Show

Kamryn Nourse - 5th place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 13 & Under

Kamryn Nourse - 5th place, AQHA Youth Showmanship — 13 & Under

Kamryn Nourse - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Horsemanship

Kamryn Nourse - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure

Kamryn Nourse - 8th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 13 & Under, Open Western Horse Show

Kamryn Nourse - 9th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Horsemanship

Voss Angus - Reserve Senior Bull Calf, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 1st place, Late Senior Bull Calf — November & December, 2018, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 2nd place, Junior Get of Sire, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 2nd place, Get of Sire, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 3rd place, Cow/Calf — Cows 4 Years of Age & Older, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 3rd place, Junior Bull Calf — March 1, 2019 & After, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 3rd place, Produce of Dam, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 5th place, Junior Bull Calf — January & February, 2019, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 6th place, Junior Heifer Calf — January, 2019, Angus Show

Voss Angus - 11th place, Junior Bull Calf — January & February, 2019, Angus Show

Earlham

5r Farms, Earlham, RBCC Faith 415F, 4/15/2018, LFF 2153103 - 1st place, Limousin Cattle Champions

Lim-Flex Female — Apr. 2018

Brittain Cattle - Champion Market Heifer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Brittain Cattle - Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Brittain Cattle - 1st place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Foundation Simmental Class 3, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Brittain Cattle - 1st place, Market Heifer- Weight 380-490, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Brittain Cattle - 2nd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Angus Class 3, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Amanda Baskin - 3rd place and $50, Healthy Snack for Children competition

Kara Flickinger - 3rd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship

Kara Flickinger - 4th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunt Seat Equitation

Kara Flickinger - 5th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunt Seat Equitation

Kara Flickinger - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Showmanship

Kara Flickinger - 6th place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 13 & Under

Kara Flickinger - 7th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunter Under Saddle

Kara Flickinger - 7th place, AQHA Youth Hunter Under Saddle

Kara Flickinger - 7th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 13 & Under, Open Western Horse Show

Janssen Angus - Reserve Junior Bull Calf, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 1st place, Junior Get of Sire, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 1st place, Get of Sire, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 1st place, Produce of Dam, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 2nd place, Late Senior Bull Calf — November & December, 2018, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 2nd place, Junior Heifer Calf — January, 2019, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 2nd place, Junior Bull Calf — January & February, 2019, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 6th place, Junior Heifer Calf — February, 2019, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 9th place, Junior Heifer Calf — January, 2019, Angus Show

Janssen Angus - 9th place, Junior Bull Calf — January & February, 2019, Angus Show

Taylor Jensen - 5th place, All Breed Bareback Pleasure — Riders All Ages, Open Western Horse Show

Taylor Jensen - 7th place, All Breed Western Horsemanship — Riders 18 & Under, Open Western Horse Show

Taylor Jensen - 8th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 13 & Under, Open Western Horse Show

Moore’s Show Cattle - 1st place, Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 310-350, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Moore’s Show Cattle - 2nd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Maintainer Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Moore’s Show Cattle - 3rd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Chianina Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Richard Taylor - 1st place, Hazel Nut, Vegetable Growers contest

McKenna Von Rentzell - 2nd place, All Breed Horsemanship — Riders 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show

McKenna Von Rentzell - 2nd place, All Breed Bareback Pleasure — Riders All Ages, Open Western Horse Show

McKenna Von Rentzell - 3rd place, AQHA Hunter Under Saddle

McKenna Von Rentzell - 3rd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Showmanship

McKenna Von Rentzell - 4th place, AQHA Amateur Hunt Seat Equitation

McKenna Von Rentzell - 4th place, AQHA Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

McKenna Von Rentzell - 5th place, All Breed Showmanship — Riders 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show

McKenna Von Rentzell - 5th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Trail

McKenna Von Rentzell - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Trail

McKenna Von Rentzell - 6th place, AQHA Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

McKenna Von Rentzell - 6th place, AQHA Hunter Under Saddle

McKenna Von Rentzell - 6th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Showmanship

McKenna Von Rentzell - 7th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Horsemanship

McKenna Von Rentzell - 8th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Amateur Horsemanship

McKenna Von Rentzell - 8th place, All Breed Walk-Trot Pleasure — Riders 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show

McKenna Von Rentzell - 9th place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Ladies 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show

Mark Young - 1st place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 19 & Over, Open Western Horse Show

Mark Young - 1st place, All Breed Western Pleasure — Riders 14-18, Open Western Horse Show

Mark Young - 2nd place, AQHA Senior Western Pleasure — 6 Years & Over

Linden

Jarrett Orman Show Cattle - 3rd place, Crossbred Market Steer- Weight 280-390, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Granger

Ray Christenson - 1st place, Tomatoes - Any Other Red, Vegetable Growers contest

Ray Christenson - 1st place, Melons - Cantaloupe or Muskmelon, Vegetable Growers contest

Ray Christenson - 2nd place, Melons - Watermelon, Small or Baby, Vegetable Growers contest

Ray Christenson - 2nd place, Melons - Watermelon, Round, Vegetable Growers contest

Sara Eaton - 4th place, Open Hunt Seat, English Society Horse Shows

Sara Eaton - 5th place, Open Hunt Seat Stake, English Society Horse Shows

Sally Kilkenny - 1st place, Layer Cake - Carrot, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Sally Kilkenny - 1st place, Layer Cake - Yellow, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Sally Kilkenny - 2nd place, Layer Cake - Cake Mix Fix-Up, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Sally Kilkenny - 2nd place, Layer Cake - Chocolate (frosted), Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Sally Kilkenny - 2nd place, Layer Cake - Red Waldorf, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Sally Kilkenny - 3rd place, Layer Cake - Coconut, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Sally Kilkenny - 3rd place, Layer Cake - Spice, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Alexandra Mehrhoff - 1st place, Wyandotte Black Hen, Poultry Show

Grimes

Terra Gait Stables - 2nd place, Arabian Halter, English Society Horse Shows

Terra Gait Stables - 3rd place, Arabian/Half Arab. Country English Pleasure - Open, English Society Horse Shows

Terra Gait Stables - 3rd place, Arabian/Half Arab. Native Costume - Open, English Society Horse Shows

Rippey

Muir Family Farms - 2nd place, Purebred Breeding Heifer- Shorthorn Plus Class 1, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Muir Family Farms - 2nd place, Commerical Breeding Heifer- Weight 420-470, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Muir Family Farms - 3rd place, Registered Market Steer- Chianina, Prospect Calf Cattle Show

Perry

Bennett Family Livestock - Reserve Champion AQHA Youth Gelding

Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, All Breed Western Horsemanship — Riders 18 & Under, Open Western Horse Show

Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Hunt Seat Equitation

Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Trail

Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Gelding — 3 Year Old

Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Horsemanship — 14-18

Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Hunt Seat Equitation

Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Hunter Under Saddle

Bennett Family Livestock - 1st place, AQHA Youth Trail

Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Trail

Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Gelding — Aged

Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Horsemanship — 14-18

Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Hunt Seat Equitation

Bennett Family Livestock - 2nd place, AQHA Youth Trail

Bennett Family Livestock - 3rd place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure

Bennett Family Livestock - 3rd place, AQHA Youth Gelding — Aged

Bennett Family Livestock - 4th place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 14-18

Bennett Family Livestock - 5th place, AQHA Level 1 (Novice) Youth Western Pleasure

Bennett Family Livestock - 6th place, AQHA Youth Showmanship — 14-18

Bennett Family Livestock - 6th place, AQHA Youth Western Pleasure — 14-18

Bennett Family Livestock - 7th place, AQHA Youth Showmanship — 14-18

Haley Greiman - 3rd place, Early Junior Yearling Heifer — February, 2018, Angus Show

Haley Greiman - 3rd place, Early Junior Yearling Bull — January & February, 2018, Angus Show

Taylor Made Show Lambs - 2nd place, White Face/Speckled Face Ram Lamb, 148-166.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Taylor Made Show Lambs - 3rd place, Speckled Face Ewe Lamb, 112.5-154 lbs, 148-166.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Taylor Made Show Lambs - 3rd place, White Face Ewe Lamb, 127-141.5 lbs, 148-166.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Taylor Made Show Lambs - 7th place, Black Face Ram Lamb, 131.5-138.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Taylor Made Show Lambs - 7th place, Black Face Ewe Lamb, 75-108.5 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Wild Country Club Livestock - 4th place, White Face/Speckled Face Ram Lamb, 115.5-136 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Wild Country Club Livestock - 10th place, Speckled Face Ewe Lamb, 112.5-154 lbs, 115.5-136 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Wild Country Club Livestock - 12th place, Speckled Face Ewe Lamb, 112.5-154 lbs, 115.5-136 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Van Meter

Aston Weiland - 1st place, Dog Park, Junior Floriculture competition

Aston Weiland - 1st place, Winnie the Pooh Characters, Junior Floriculture competition

Aston Weiland - 1st place, Humpty Dumpty, Junior Floriculture competition

Aston Weiland - 3rd place, Fairy Garden, Junior Floriculture competition

Aston Weiland - 6th place, Pin Wheel, Junior Floriculture competition

Carter Weiland - 2nd place, Fairy Garden, Junior Floriculture competition

Carter Weiland - 3rd place, Mini Magic, Junior Floriculture competition

Carter Weiland - 3rd place, Humpty Dumpty, Junior Floriculture competition

Carter Weiland - 4th place, Dog Park, Junior Floriculture competition

Carter Weiland - 4th place, Winnie the Pooh Characters, Junior Floriculture competition

Carter Weiland - 7th place, Pin Wheel, Junior Floriculture competition

Waukee

Micah Hunter - 2nd place and $10, My Healthy School Sack Lunch competition

Susie Jones - 1st place and a $125 cash award, Coach’s Favorite Rhubarb competition

Susie Jones - 2nd place, Pork Belly and Pastrami competition

Susie Jones - 2nd place and $150, Mother Podolak’s Chili Contest

Susie Jones - 3rd place and $25, Best Mardi Gras King Cake competition

Susie Jones - 3rd place, Layer Cake - Layer Cake Other Than Named, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Amy Oetting - 3rd place, One Layer Cakes & Cupcakes - Bundt, Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle contest

Andrew Schmitz - 1st place, Butter Nut, Vegetable Growers contest

Andrew Schmitz - 1st place, Pecan Nut, Vegetable Growers contest

Andrew Schmitz - 1st place, Shag Bark Hickory Nut, Vegetable Growers contest

Virginia Stone - 1st place, Hog Calling contest

Woodward

Lisa Baumhover - 2nd place, Honey Creations - Honey Dips, Foods Made with Honey division

Joseph Baumhover - 1st place and a $50 cash award, It’s A Wrap with Azteca Tortillas

Phoenix Bednarz - 2nd place, Mini Magic, Junior Floriculture competition

Phoenix Bednarz - 2nd place, Patio Planter, Junior Floriculture competition

Phoenix Bednarz - 3rd place, Pig, Junior Floriculture competition

Phoenix Bednarz - 5th place, Fairy Garden, Junior Floriculture competition

John Kiley - 4th place, Black Face Yearling Ram, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

John Kiley - 8th place, Black Face Ram Lamb, 185.5-211 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

John Kiley - 8th place, Black Face Ewe Lamb, 136.5-145 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

John Kiley - 8th place, Black Face Ewe Lamb, 145.5-153 lbs, Wether Sire/Dam Sheep show

Ava Pleva - 2nd place, Pig, Junior Floriculture competition

Ava Pleva - 4th place, Patio Planter, Junior Floriculture competition